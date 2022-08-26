Palo Alto Networks, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Summit Insights Forecasts (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.88.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -211.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.88.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

