First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

