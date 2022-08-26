Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

PGC stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 135,263 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

