MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49.

Insider Activity

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

