Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group



Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

