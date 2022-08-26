StockNews.com Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Hold

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $1,771,800. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

