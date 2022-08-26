Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

RBCAA opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

