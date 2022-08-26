United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

