Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

