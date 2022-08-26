Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Tecnoglass by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.