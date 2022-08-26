GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,988,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

