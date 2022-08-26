GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.
Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $66.50.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
