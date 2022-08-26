Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FLNT stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

