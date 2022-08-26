Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Fluent Price Performance
FLNT stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Fluent
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.