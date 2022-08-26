Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Formula One Group stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $71.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,800 shares of company stock worth $100,632.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

