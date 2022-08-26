Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portman Ridge Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

PTMN stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.94. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 763.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

