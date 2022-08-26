Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 1,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Specifically, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.