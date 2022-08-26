Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading 13.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 28,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,456,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Specifically, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares in the company, valued at $79,465,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,042,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,265,900 shares of company stock worth $8,438,585. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Power by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

