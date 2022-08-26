Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading 13.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 28,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,456,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Specifically, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares in the company, valued at $79,465,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,042,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,265,900 shares of company stock worth $8,438,585. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Solid Power Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Power by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
