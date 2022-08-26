E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $14.82. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 104 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 326,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 867,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 199,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.