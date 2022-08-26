Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Macy’s traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 481,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,973,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on M. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.