Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $120.29 and last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 2027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

