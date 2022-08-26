Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 226.7% in August

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.
