Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 5,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,277,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Specifically, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,449.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,710 shares of company stock worth $22,350,778. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.