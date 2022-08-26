KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 475,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,261,407 shares.The stock last traded at $17.42 and had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in KE by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of -1.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.