Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Short Interest Update

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

