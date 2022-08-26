Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $449.56, but opened at $474.21. Intuit shares last traded at $476.50, with a volume of 36,534 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,280,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.16.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

