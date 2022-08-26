Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $30.07. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 3,339 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

