Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $32.10 to $30.50. The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $16.92. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Noah shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 576 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

