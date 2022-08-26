Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $16.31

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

OWL stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,442,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,960,312. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

