Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $7.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

