Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 229.5% in August

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 229.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,313 shares of company stock valued at $217,111 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

