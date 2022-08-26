Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $103.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

CSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerspace Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Centerspace by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $74.99 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.67%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

