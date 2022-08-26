GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 22.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.31 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
