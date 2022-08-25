Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $256.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

