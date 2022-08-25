Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $753,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

