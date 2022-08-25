Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

JLL stock opened at $176.73 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

