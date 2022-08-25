Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 453 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

