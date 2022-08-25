Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 738 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

