State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,239 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

