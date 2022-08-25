Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.