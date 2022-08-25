Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,472,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.64 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

