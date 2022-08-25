Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $711.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

