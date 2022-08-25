Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $260.46 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.