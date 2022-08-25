Argent Trust Co Sells 265 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MSI opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

