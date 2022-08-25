Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.
Urban Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
