Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.49.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

About Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 62.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 107.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 214,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.