Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

