Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.