Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,578,125 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of BIDU opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

