State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,734 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

