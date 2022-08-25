Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $34,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.