Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

