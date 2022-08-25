Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $323.93 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.