Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $323.93 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.